ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Scary storms for Halloween

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says rain may ruin your Halloween plans tomorrow.

Moderate risk of damaging winds and large hail in southeast Texas on Wednesday
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some trick-or-treaters could get wet on Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says some of the storms could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and brief tornadoes.

The first chance of rain will develop during the afternoon when strong isolated thunderstorms develop in the warm muggy air blowing across southeast Texas.

A solid squall line of storms is likely later in the evening, sometime after 6 PM. Tim suggests you get your trick or treating done as early as possible.

Once the storms clear out Thursday morning, temperatures will be significantly cooler for a couple of days with lows possibly reaching the upper 40s for the first time this fall.

We'll enjoy another stretch of sunny, cool weather going into the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour Sunday. Saturday looks dry, but rain could return for part of Sunday.
Check the radar in your neighborhood with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



