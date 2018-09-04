Businesses and families are bracing for a dangerous storm surge and sustained winds up to 65 mph along Mississippi's coastal town of Gulfport.Amy Beasly and her family rushed to fill a dozen sandbags on Tuesday, just hours before Tropical Storm Gordon is set to make landfall.The concern for many like Amy is not the wind, but the water which is expected to flood streets, homes, and businesses."Ever since Katrina, we've had a lot of standing water, so drainage hasn't been the same in our neighborhood," said Amy.Houstonian Philip Petty is among the crowd filling up bags one year after his family in Willis, Texas went through Hurricane Harvey."Having that support system it's going to help out a lot," said Phillip, about bracing for the aftermath of the storm which could hit Mississippi as a Category 1 hurricane."I think I'm a little bit nervous, but I think Katrina was obviously way worse. This area deals with hurricanes quite often so I think we're prepared," Phillip said.Katrina hit this coast 13 years ago, setting the bar for major disasters in Gulfport, which was nearly wiped out."If I can survive Katrina, I can survive anything else," said Sherome Petit.It's that experience that is keeping most Mississippi families at home, even as forecasters predict a three-to five-foot storm surge."We got all the supplies that we need. We got batteries, flashlights all that stuff," said Petty.Both Mississippi and Louisiana governors have declared states of emergency.