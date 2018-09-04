WEATHER

Residents prepare for Tropical Storm Gordon's impact in Mississippi and Louisiana

EMBED </>More Videos

In Gulfport, business owners and residents are preparing for Gordon's impact.

By
GULFPORT, Mississippi (KTRK) --
As hurricane hunters track the path of Tropical Storm Gordon, residents in Louisiana and Mississippi are preparing for impact.

Multiple school districts in Louisiana have cancelled classes for Tuesday and the city of New Orleans has issued a voluntary evacuation order for anyone outside its levy system.

Over in Gulfport, Mississippi, many families are tying down their boats and preparing for big waves. But in the calm before the storm, it is eerily quiet.

An Eyewitness News crew drove into Mississippi under blue skies with no rain. Of course, that is all expected to change by nightfall on Tuesday.

Hurricane and surge warnings have been issued for the Gulfport area. Gordon could become a hurricane during landfall.

People in town were preparing all day Monday after taking a hard hit from Hurricane Katrina back in 2005.

Our crew caught up with residents at Lowe's, who were stocking up on supplies like plywood and generators.

"I went to Sam's, bought a bunch of water and stuff for my family and, uh, other than that, just letting my employees know to prepare, because you never know what's gonna happen," resident Roshan Patel said.

"We're just kinda battening down the hatches, pulling everything inside, you know, making sure everything is out from our storage in a dry, safe place," restaurant supervisor Cameron McCloe said. "Just doing a little spring cleaning because we might be closed for a day or two."

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormhurricanetropical stormdisasteru.s. & worldMississippi
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
FLOODED AGAIN: Galveston library floods for 3rd time
The clouds and rain will help keep us a little cooler
Mississippi braces for Tropical Storm Gordon
Gordon aims to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane after nightfall
More Weather
Top Stories
HPD says MS-13 gang members may be tied to more deaths
20,000 documented gang members call Houston home
Mother charged after missing boy's body found in the woods
Mississippi braces for Tropical Storm Gordon
Google search leads thieves to steal $2,850 from Houston woman
Parents arrested over teen's death during fasting
Man allegedly caught pleasuring himself near Friendswood school
Gordon aims to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane after nightfall
Show More
Armed suspects on the run after robbing man on his driveway
Mother desperate to find doctor to diagnose her daughter
Southwest offering international flights as low as $59
FLOODED AGAIN: Galveston library floods for 3rd time
Police ask people donate Nike shoes instead of burning
More News