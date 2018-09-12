WEATHER

Millions in Georgia and Carolinas bracing for Hurricane Florence's landfall

South Carolina region in hurricane watch as Florence heads towards the area

SOUTH CAROLINA (KTRK) --
For the last several days, people in the East Coast have been preparing for Hurricane Florence.

More than 1 million people are in the direct path of Hurricane Florence, and 10 million people could feel its wrath.

Many people have evacuated the area, but some have not.

After a new forecast showed a threat to the south, Georgia's governor joined his counterparts in Virginia and South Carolina and declared a state of emergency.

The National Hurricane Center is guessing that Florence will blow ashore in North and South Carolina on Friday afternoon, and then push its way westward.

Hurricane Florence's winds were down to 120 mph from a high of 140 mph, and the Category 4 storm fell to a Category 3.

Despite the changes, officials are still warning people about the dangers of the hurricane.

"Do you want to get hit with a train or do you want to get hit with a cement truck?" administrator with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Jef Byard, asked.

The National Weather Service said 5.25 million people live in areas that are under hurricane watches, and 4.9 million people live in places covered by tropical storm warnings or watches.

President Donald Trump urged people to stay safe and evacuate before the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.


