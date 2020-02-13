Milder mornings ahead of our next cold front

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Milder weather is on the way Thursday morning. A combination of a gentle Gulf breeze and upper-level cirrus clouds will keep lows in the upper 50s instead of the mid 40s. You'll notice more clouds in the sky Thursday, pleasant humidity levels, and afternoon temps back in the upper 70s.Generally pleasant weather will continue for the rest of the work week. You'll really notice the humidity kick up a notch Sunday as a stronger Gulf breeze develops ahead of the next cold front moving down the Plains. Highs will climb back into the low 80s early next week. That's also when slight rain chances will return.Our next front looks to move into Texas late Monday, reaching Houston late Tuesday. This front will also bring a slim chance for showers and perhaps isolated thunderstorms. Behind the front temperatures will drop back to seasonal levels with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.The upper-level wind steering the front through Texas should also keep a Tropical Storm or Hurricane Eta way from our part of the Gulf, but it is possible that Eta could cause problems in the eastern half of the Gulf.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.