Messy weather, heavy downpours and storms Wednesday followed by temperature drop on Halloween

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A strong cold front will blow through Houston Wednesday. We'll stay on the warmer side of the front for much of the day.Rain chances will climb quickly Wednesday afternoon as the strong cold front blows into Houston. Some of the storms could bring briefly heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Temperatures will tumble behind the front, falling from the 70s around midday to the 50s during the evening.Rain could continue into Thursday morning, but we are expecting most of it to end before sunrise, making for a dry but blustery trick-or-treat time.With a high of just 55-degrees, this will be our coldest Halloween high temp in Houston since 1925. It will be a chilly Halloween night with temperatures starting in the low 50s. Temperatures should continue to drop down into the 40s after sunset, so bundle up your little ones before heading out!ter ID="1189313151621390336"