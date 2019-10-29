Weather

Messy weather, 30-degree temp plunge in Houston Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A strong cold front will blow through Houston Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says we'll stay on the warmer side of the front overnight with a small chance of showers through the Wednesday morning commute.

Rain chances will climb quickly Wednesday afternoon as the strong cold front blows into Houston. Some of the storms could bring briefly heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Temperatures will tumble behind the front, falling from the 70s around midday to the 40s during the evening.



Rain could continue into Thursday morning, but we are expecting most of it to end before sunrise, making for a dry but blustery trick-or-treat time.

With a high of just 55-degrees, this will be our coldest Halloween high temp in Houston since 1925. It will be a chilly Halloween night with temperatures starting in the low 50s. Temperatures should continue to drop down into the 40s after sunset, so bundle up your little ones before heading out!

