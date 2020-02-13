Weather

Memorial weekend storms will kick off wet weather pattern

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another steamy afternoon ahead. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the low 90s with heat index values near 100. An isolated shower or storm is possible, especially north of Houston.

We are expecting scattered, possibly heavy downpours for Sunday and Memorial Day.

The upper low responsible for the rain could hang around for several days next week, which would bring a chance for daily downpours every afternoon as temperatures climb into the 80s. Total rainfall for most areas will range between 1-3 inches, while rainfall amounts west of Houston will be significantly higher (4-6 inches).

