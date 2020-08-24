Mayor Turner and Judge Hidalgo provide update on Houston-area storm preparation today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5690613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: ABC13's Steven Romo walks you through the interactive map and the areas most affected by flooding.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As we continue monitoring Tropical Storm Laura's path, Harris County and City of Houston leaders are urging residents to be prepared.Tropical Storm Laura's projected path brings the system somewhere in between southeast Texas and southeastern Louisiana Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a category 2 hurricane.Houston is currently just outside of the left side of the cone of uncertainty. The center of the cone is pointing towards the central Louisiana coast."This is not Harvey, this is not Imelda, this is not Allison. This is Laura," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said during a press conference on Monday. "Every storm is different, and we urge folks not to use any prior storm as a template for what or will happen. What we need to do is prepare for the worst."While won't have a clear forecast until tomorrow morning, she urges residents, "Time is the most precious resource, so let's not waste it."Mayor Sylvester Turner also suggests that you have supplies on standby and have food that won't spoil in case of a power outage.As of early Monday afternoon, there is no evacuation underway."Harvey was a rainy event. This one, for example, would be more of a windy day. We are certainly more prepared than we were three years ago," Turner said. "We learned a lot from Hurricane Harvey but you cannot compare Harey, with what we are dealing in this particular case."The additional concern is the spread of COVID-19. This is something Hidalgo says they have thought about carefully and the Red Cross has been preparing for but is asking the community to help too."You're asking folks to leave, stay with friends and family, that is additional exposure," Hidalgo said. "Overall, we are preparing for each contingency and what we need the community's help with is to do the same. On the COVID-19 side, making sure you have a mask, you have hand sanitizer, you have the hygiene supplies that you need were there to be power outages."If the storm tracks south of Cuba, it will have a greater chance of reaching Texas. If it tracks north of Cuba, it will likely stay safely east of Texas.