Marco and Laura headed in to Gulf, Texas impacts possible from both

Last night Tropical Depression 14 was upgraded to Tropical Storm Marco, this morning the winds on Marco have increased to 45mph.Marco is 115 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 MPH and is moving north-northwest at 12 MPH. The minimum central pressure is 1005 MB. The forecast cone for Marco includes nearly the entire Texas Gulf Coast, with the center-line of the track just west of Houston.Tropical Storm Laura is 70 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 MPH and is moving west at 21 MPH. The minimum central pressure is 1007 MB. The forecast cone for Laura includes much of the Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi Gulf Coast.It now appears that both Marco and Laura could impact Texas next week.We have some hot and mostly dry weather to prepare for whatever comes our way regarding the tropical weather. Isolated strong thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday as highs jump into the mid 90s.This is a highly complex and uncertain situation expected to unfold over the Gulf. Two tropical systems could become nearly simultaneous threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast early next week. They could even get sucked into an odd dance around each other called the "Fujiwhara effect." Or they could fall apart as they soak the Caribbean and Mexico this weekend.We are entering peak hurricane season and all indications are that the already record-breaking season could get even busier over the coming weeks. Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season lasts through the end of November.