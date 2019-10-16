Man hit by lightning in Spring reunites with his rescuers

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the moment Correa collapsed when he was hit by lightning in the Spring area.
A worker at the veterinary clinic said the lightning strike came out of nowhere, but she knew in an instant that she needed to save the man's life.
"I started running through the hospital because someone was like, 'We need help with CPR," recalled clinic worker Christy Mittler.
Luckily, her colleague Bill Wilson and bystander Corey Hart performed CPR until they could feel a pulse.
Correa wants everyone to know that Wilson and Hart performing CPR saved his life.
"I see that CPR is the reason I'm here," said Correa. "I want to learn, so just in case it ever happens, I can save someone else's life."
Deputies said Correa was walking his three dogs when it happened. The dogs ran away after the strike, but deputies found them after searching a nearby wooded area.
A gaping hole in concrete was left where the lightning bolt struck the man.
Friends and family have created a GoFundMe account to pay for Correa's hospital bills and recovery. You can make a donation here.
