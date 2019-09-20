HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ABC13 viewer says a local hero used a large ladder to save people stranded near I-45 and Main, close to the Whataburger.
Video above shows a large ladder hanging off the overpass to the road below.
Several people were rescued, including a man who was filmed carrying a baby up the ladder to safety.
RELATED:
Fish found during Tropical Depression Imelda on feeder roads
Heroes rescue flood victims from swamped neighborhoods
Man carries baby up ladder, out of high water to safety
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More