Low pollen levels, beautiful weather coming up this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're in for a couple more days with mild temps and low humidity as we head through the weekend. We can expect cool mornings in the 40s and pleasant afternoons in the upper 60s and low 70s. You will notice more clouds in the sky on Saturday as a disturbance moves overhead. A brief passing shower will be possible, but it'll still be beautiful. In fact, it might be the perfect time to plant your Spring garden!
The next chance for rain doesn't return until early next week. Enjoy!
