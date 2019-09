Low in Gulf expected to strengthen into depression today

EMBED >More News Videos The low spinning in the Gulf near Mexico is expected to intensify into a depression and possibly a tropical storm before moving into Mexico Wednesday evening.

EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A disturbance in the Gulf is expected to intensify into a tropical depression and possibly a tropical storm as we head into the day tomorrow. This storm is forecasted to move west into Mexico by Wednesday night. We should see minimal impacts if any at all here in southeast Texas. We could see a little rain from this disturbance today but chances will remain slim. The system will then take the tropical moisture with it as we head into Wednesday leaving us hot and dry.Dorian is now a category 3 hurricane as it batters the northern Bahamas. Peak wind speeds are now estimated to be at 115 mph. It's a particularly bad situation for the Grand Bahamas Island since the storm will be nearly stationary over that area today. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the Bahamas and parts of the Florida coastline. A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for parts of the Florida coast. The latest National Hurricane Center track takes the center of the storm just off the coast of Florida, but it is still possible it could make landfall near the Carolinas later this week. Either way, this hurricane will bring significant impacts to Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas and preparations must continue ahead of this powerful hurricane.During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app