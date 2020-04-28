eye on the gulf

Tropical wave in the Gulf could bring downpours to Houston later this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weak low pressure area formed over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico Monday morning. The associated shower and thunderstorm activity is currently disorganized, and little additional development is expected before the system moves inland over Texas tonight or Tuesday. The National Hurricane center gives it a 20% chance of development over the next 48 hours. This could bring localized heavy rainfall to Southeast Texas Monday and Tuesday.

We are keeping a close eye on a tropical wave that is currently stretching from the Bahamas to Cuba. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center gives it a low (20%) chance of development over the next 5 days. The wave should move northwest into the southeastern Gulf by Tuesday and into the northwestern Gulf by Thursday. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this wave Tuesday if necessary.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!

Due to a strong upper-level ridge now stationary over the southeast United States, the wave will primarily move west across the Gulf, eventually affecting the western Gulf Coast later this week into the weekend. Right now, anywhere from the Mexico border to the upper Texas coastline appear to be in play.

Gulf waters are very warm at 83-86 and the wind shear is on the lower side so development cannot be completely ruled out.

At the very least, we'll see moderate to heavy tropical showers and thunderstorms between Friday and Saturday. The timing will be fine-tuned as we get closer and uncertainty decreases. While there is an outside chance that this organizes into a Tropical Cyclone, most guidance today suggests that it won't.

Again, some details will change and, although this doesn't appear to be a huge flooding threat at the moment, that can always change with deep tropical moisture.

In the central Atlantic, a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands has become a little better organized this morning. Environmental conditions are expected to become marginally favorable for development of this system
during the next few days while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph. By Friday and over the weekend, conditions are forecast to become less favorable (20%) for tropical cyclone formation.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!

SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc13 hurricane guidetropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
Mattress Mack helps launch Imelda Assistance Fund
2 local recovery centers open for Imelda victims
Tropical Storm Karen forms in the Atlantic
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FedEx driver says no to helping 89-year-old who fell
Coronavirus vaccine trial shows 'dual immune response'
Texas school district holding meeting today over hair policy
Houston workers to gather for 'Strike for Black Lives'
Houston Ballet cancels 2020 performances of 'The Nutcracker'
$285 in food aid available per student for HISD families
Phase 2 of $19.5M Fort Bend Co. assistance program starts today
Show More
Texas branded a top state for businesses to survive the pandemic
Chevron taking over Houston-based company for $5 billion
Texas county warns residents with COVID-19 to stay home
RodeoHouston's first-ever online wine sale crashes website
'Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,' Kanye says
More TOP STORIES News