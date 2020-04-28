Tropical wave in the Gulf could bring downpours to Houston later this week

We are keeping a close eye on a tropical wave that is currently stretching from the Bahamas to Cuba. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center gives it a low (20%) chance of development over the next 5 days. The wave should move northwest into the southeastern Gulf by Tuesday and into the northwestern Gulf by Thursday. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this wave Tuesday if necessary.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
Due to a strong upper-level ridge now stationary over the southeast United States, the wave will primarily move west across the Gulf, eventually affecting the western Gulf Coast later this week into the weekend. Right now, anywhere from the Mexico border to the upper Texas coastline appear to be in play.
Gulf waters are very warm at 83-86 and the wind shear is on the lower side so development cannot be completely ruled out.
At the very least, we'll see moderate to heavy tropical showers and thunderstorms between Friday and Saturday. The timing will be fine-tuned as we get closer and uncertainty decreases. While there is an outside chance that this organizes into a Tropical Cyclone, most guidance today suggests that it won't.
Again, some details will change and, although this doesn't appear to be a huge flooding threat at the moment, that can always change with deep tropical moisture.
In the central Atlantic, a tropical wave east of the Windward Islands has become a little better organized this morning. Environmental conditions are expected to become marginally favorable for development of this system
during the next few days while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph. By Friday and over the weekend, conditions are forecast to become less favorable (20%) for tropical cyclone formation.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
- You'll get a comprehensive video update on what's happening in the tropics at least once a day during Hurricane Season. The frequency of video updates will increase if there are threats in the Gulf.
- Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.
During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit