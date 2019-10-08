Weather

Lovely Wednesday morning, stronger cold front Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Refreshing weather is on the way for Wednesday morning, and another big weather change arrives Friday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says with dry fall air in place and light winds overnight, temps will dip down to near 60-degrees by sunrise. It will be pleasantly warm in the afternoon with highs in the mid-80s and comfortable humidity levels.

A warm front will blow in Wednesday night, pushing highs back toward 90-degrees, but the heat isn't expected to stick around for long. Travis says a stronger cold front will blow in Friday dropping temps into the 50s Saturday morning. The timing of the front is still in question, but you will likely need a warm jacket by Friday evening. Highs will only warm into the 70s Saturday and Sunday before another warm front rolls in late Sunday.

Next week the pattern will turn stormier over Texas, and we currently have a 40% chance of thunderstorms starting Monday.

