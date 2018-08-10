WEATHER

Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC

EMBED </>More Videos

Beat the summer heat with these hot weather hacks from AccuWeather. (Shutterstock)

When it comes to keeping cool in the oppressive summer heat, you could jack up your energy bill by blasting the air conditioning. Or you could try these inventive hacks from AccuWeather.

Here are just a few of them:

Place a bowl of ice in front of a fan to make it even cooler.
Chill lotion in the fridge before applying.
Avoid eating too many protein-rich foods because they increase metabolic heat.

Watch the video play above for the full list of hacks.
Related Topics:
weatherheatheat waveaccuweathersummer
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
One Minute Weather: More storms are likely on Friday
Another African dust cloud coming to Houston
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
3 men struck by lightning all expected to survive
More Weather
Top Stories
79-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Galveston
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
FM 1960 shut down at I-45 due to deadly wreck
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in NE Houston
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
Justin Verlander says wife Kate Upton saved his career
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Show More
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Teen overcomes incredible odds to become valedictorian
Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
Texas investigating toddler who died after leaving detention center
More News