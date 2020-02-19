Weather

Looking for beautiful weather and a Roughnecks win

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Roughnecks will be taking on the Tampa Bay Vipers this Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The weather in Tampa Bay for the game will be perfect with temperatures in the upper 60s and lots of sunshine!

Back here at home, it will be cooler Saturday with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday will bring slightly warmer weather along with a chance for scattered storms.

Even if you aren't traveling for the game, you can still cheer on the Roughnecks from here in Houston.

The game will air on ABC13 at 1 p.m.

Check the full slate of games you can catch on ABC13 for the remainder of the season.

