Gloomy Sunday with slight chance of showers, Strong storms possible next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Moisture is pumping into the area today bringing back more cloud cover and a chance of rain. But don't cancel your outdoor plans! Most of the rain will come in the form of light showers which will mostly occur during the afternoon hours.Winds will also pick up Sunday ahead of a powerful storm system expected to blow through Tuesday night and Wednesday. Clouds, mild temps, and a minor chance of rain will be present Monday through Tuesday.The timing on the next weather system is still slightly uncertain but it looks like we could see some strong storms roll through late Tuesday into Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms are also possible in Houston, but we've got plenty of time to watch this weather system evolve and work out the details. It looks like the main threat if we do see severe storms will be the threat of damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado or isolated large hail can not be ruled out yet. Right now, just make sure you stay weather aware as we head into Tuesday.