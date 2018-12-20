Northwest winds are blowing cool, dry air into the Houston area. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will drop into the low 40s overnight.Friday will be a breezy, sunny, but cool day. Not too bad for shopping.The weekend starts sunny and cool, then transitions to cloudier and warmer weather.Most of Christmas week will be warmer than normal with a rain chance that grows between Christmas and the New Year.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.