HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Northwest winds are blowing cool, dry air into the Houston area. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says temperatures will drop into the low 40s overnight.
Friday will be a breezy, sunny, but cool day. Not too bad for shopping.
The weekend starts sunny and cool, then transitions to cloudier and warmer weather.
Most of Christmas week will be warmer than normal with a rain chance that grows between Christmas and the New Year.
