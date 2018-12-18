The fog is out, but the clouds remain. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says scattered showers will develop in the moist air overnight and Wednesday. There could be some isolated thunder and maybe even some small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.Get ready for more gusty, cold, northwest winds on Thursday. Winds will be blowing 20-30 mph with gusts above 40 mph, pushing high temperatures down into the 50s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.