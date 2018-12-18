WEATHER

Houston Weather: Rain moving into Houston overnight

After a foggy morning, skies remain a bit cloudy, but there's no sign of rain.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The fog is out, but the clouds remain. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says scattered showers will develop in the moist air overnight and Wednesday. There could be some isolated thunder and maybe even some small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Get ready for more gusty, cold, northwest winds on Thursday. Winds will be blowing 20-30 mph with gusts above 40 mph, pushing high temperatures down into the 50s.
