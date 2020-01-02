Dense fog advisory along with increasing rain chances for Thursday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5807147" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Keep that umbrella at hand just in case!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dense fog advisory until 10 am along with increasing rain chances for Thursday.This will be a steady rain that could last several hours. An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out but most of the rain should just be showers. Rain totals from this system are expected to be up to an inch or less. In isolated areas we could see over 1.5" which may lead to some isolated areas of minor street flooding.A front is expected to move into Southeast Texas Friday morning pushing out the rain and ushering dry and breezy conditions. This will allow for a pleasant end to the week and a nice weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.