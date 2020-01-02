Weather

Dense fog advisory along with increasing rain chances for Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dense fog advisory until 10 am along with increasing rain chances for Thursday.

This will be a steady rain that could last several hours. An isolated storm or two cannot be ruled out but most of the rain should just be showers. Rain totals from this system are expected to be up to an inch or less. In isolated areas we could see over 1.5" which may lead to some isolated areas of minor street flooding.

EMBED More News Videos

Keep that umbrella at hand just in case!



A front is expected to move into Southeast Texas Friday morning pushing out the rain and ushering dry and breezy conditions. This will allow for a pleasant end to the week and a nice weekend.

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother shot to death, found by daughter and grandson
Ballistics key in celebratory shooting death: Former HPD officer
Family matriarch likely killed by celebratory gunfire in N. Harris Co.
Houston mayor will be sworn in today, here's how to watch
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man: VIDEO
ABC13's Morning News
'Was it worth it?' Sister of man killed near popular spot talks
Show More
Photo shows firefighters posing next to burning building
Baby born without skin celebrates his 1st birthday
Families asking for support during 82nd Airborne Division deployment
VIDEO: 61-year-old man kicked, beaten by robbers
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon dies at 30
More TOP STORIES News