Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fort Bend and Wharton County until 5:30pm. https://t.co/gtaPn1bngy — Houston Weather (@abc13weather) February 26, 2019

STORM ROLLING IN: Here's the rough timeline of the storms rolling eastward. The time labeled "Houston" is for downtown. @TillmanWeather and @rachelabc13 have more updates on Twitter/Facebook, and I've got you covered on live TV: https://t.co/pAd8BkkGvb pic.twitter.com/AtHBQpistT — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) February 26, 2019

A severe thunderstorm with a history of producing quarter sized hail is moving east towards Needville. Watch out for heavy rain, lightning, and hail in southern Ft. Bend County before 6pm.https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/bRHKSTsxAA — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) February 26, 2019

Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Wharton and Fort Bend counties for possible quarter size hail. Moving east at 25 mph. pic.twitter.com/JgkBC5TKUx — Rachel Briers ABC13 (@rachelabc13) February 26, 2019

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is coming for us, and once again there could be some small hail in the stronger storms.

Watch out for showers to ramp up into storms as we head into the afternoon and evening.

A line of strong to severe storms will push thru this evening. The most intense storms will affect Ft. Bend and Brazoria Counties thru 8pm. Large hail to the size of quarters and minor street flooding are possible.As the warm, humid air rolls over the cool waters nears the coast, thick sea fog is likely to redevelop during the night in our coastal communities.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Wharton County and Fort Bend County until 6:15 p.m.Small rain chances will continue through much of the week along with milder temps. A weak cold front will sneak in late Thursday, but our next strong cold front is expected to move through sometime on Saturday. This one will likely send temperatures back into the 30s next week, but it's too soon to say whether or not we'll get a late season freeze.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.