Houston Weather: Heavy rain and hail possible this evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A line of strong to severe storms will push thru this evening. The most intense storms will affect Ft. Bend and Brazoria Counties thru 8pm. Large hail to the size of quarters and minor street flooding are possible.

As the warm, humid air rolls over the cool waters nears the coast, thick sea fog is likely to redevelop during the night in our coastal communities.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Wharton County and Fort Bend County until 6:15 p.m.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is coming for us, and once again there could be some small hail in the stronger storms.



Small rain chances will continue through much of the week along with milder temps. A weak cold front will sneak in late Thursday, but our next strong cold front is expected to move through sometime on Saturday. This one will likely send temperatures back into the 30s next week, but it's too soon to say whether or not we'll get a late season freeze.

Watch out for showers to ramp up into storms as we head into the afternoon and evening.

