Tonight’s #SCCL match between @HoustonDynamo and @CD_Guastatoya has been delayed due to lightning in the area around the stadium. The match will not kick off any earlier than 8:30 pmET (7:30 local)#HOUvCDG #SCCL2019— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) February 27, 2019
A Flood Advisory has been issued for central and southern areas of Houston until 8:15 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for northern Galveston, northeastern Brazoria and southeastern Harris Counties until 7:30 p.m.
Quarter sized hail is more than likely falling on Hwy. 288 between Bonney and Iowa Colony. The hail will make it to Alvin around 7:15. The lightning is very dangerous as well.https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/M257FN5DMV— David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) February 27, 2019
6:50pm: Strong Thunderstorms continue across the southern half of the metro.— Collin Myers ABC13 (@collinabc13) February 27, 2019
⚠️Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Brazoria, Fort Bend. Hail to quarters possible. @abc13houston
Small rain chances will continue through much of the week along with milder temperatures. A weak cold front will sneak in late Thursday, but our next strong cold front is expected to move through sometime on Saturday. This one will likely send temperatures back into the 30s next week, but it's too soon to say whether or not we'll get a late season freeze.
