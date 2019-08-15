Scattered storms and slightly cooler temps for some

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weak front will move into the area and give us scattered storms early tonight. Brief heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Most of the activity will end before midnight.We probably won't see triple digit temps on Thursday but it'll still be very hot. Expect high temps in the middle and upper 90s with feels like temps between 104 and 108.After a mostly dry and very hot day on Friday, expect scattered storms to return for the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.