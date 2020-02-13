Weather

Rain and showers moving into our area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Storms are rolling through southeast Texas as an area of low pressure tracks across our area. Our overall severe threat is low but an isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out. If we see a severe storm, the main threats will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or two. Hail around quarter size can also not be ruled out.

A cool front should blow through around noon, effectively ending the threat for severe weather. We could see some scattered showers and weak storms into the afternoon and evening Wednesday so make sure you keep the umbrella with you.

Another string of amazing, sunny weather returns Thursday through Saturday. We can expect cool mornings in the 40s and pleasant afternoons in the 70s, but there are no threats of a freeze. In fact, he says it might be the perfect time to plant your Spring garden!

Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
81-year-old woman attacked by 2 loose dogs in League City park
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
Woman finds out plant she's watered for 2 years is fake
Bloomberg to suspend presidential campaign, endorses Biden
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
Wrong-way driver dies in Baytown crash
Texas Election 2020 results
Show More
After 6 hours, Houston man finally gets to vote at 1:30 a.m.
Child hangs from SUV door as driver circles H-E-B parking lot
Amazon employee tests positive for coronavirus
US Rep. District 22 GOP candidates head to runoff
60 years ago: Houston's lunch counter demonstrations begin
More TOP STORIES News