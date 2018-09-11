ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Street flooding this morning in coastal counties

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Street flooding is ongoing in many communities near the coast. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 7 a.m. for mainland Galveston County and extreme southeast Harris County. Doppler radar estimates over 6 inches of rain has fallen over Dickinson Bayou down to Texas City, flooding many area streets.



The National Weather Service also issued a Flash Flood Watch for Liberty, Harris, Chambers, Wharton, Fort Bend, Matagorda, Brazoria and Galveston County until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. We'll have to closely watch a disturbance in the northwest Caribbean that now has a 60% chance of developing when it moves into the Gulf later this week. That system may give us additional heavy rain as early as Thursday but especially Friday and Saturday. Florence is now expected to strike the east coast as a major hurricane later this week. Hurricane Isaac will track in the Caribbean over the weekend. Finally, Hurricane Helene will stay out over the open water of the Atlantic.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says street flooding is likely.

