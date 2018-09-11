ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 6pm includes Houston and Galveston

Watch ABC13 live video from anywhere - your phone, your mobile device or your computer!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Street flooding is ongoing in many communities near the coast. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 p.m. for parts of southeast Texas including Houston and Galveston.


Doppler radar estimates over 6 inches of rain has fallen over Dickinson Bayou down to Texas City, flooding many area streets.

Meantime, there are several weather systems in the tropics now. We'll have to closely watch a disturbance in the northwest Caribbean that now has a 60% chance of developing when it moves into the Gulf later this week. That system may give us additional heavy rain as early as Thursday but especially Friday and Saturday. Florence is now expected to strike the east coast as a major hurricane later this week. Hurricane Isaac will track in the Caribbean over the weekend. Finally, Hurricane Helene will stay out over the open water of the Atlantic.

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says watch for more rain this week.

Check the radar in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
Clear Creek opens flood gates to prep for more rainfall
Homes and streets flooding in Texas City
Tropical depression could form in the Gulf, head for Texas
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
More Weather
Top Stories
Tropical depression could form in the Gulf, head for Texas
Heavy rain causing street flooding in Dickinson
Homes and streets flooding in Texas City
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Florence captured on camera from space station
Clear Creek opens flood gates to prep for more rainfall
Baytown man pleads guilty to murdering 16-year-old girlfriend
Man charged after body found in recycling bin in his bedroom
Show More
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Family of man shot by officer says her version of events is wrong
Volunteer firefighter, 19, rescues man from burning car
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek debuts new look!
Scared teen pilot lands safely after plane loses wheel
More News