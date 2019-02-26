EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5158693" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 reporters track downpours and thunderstorms all over Houston

Tonight’s #SCCL match between @HoustonDynamo and @CD_Guastatoya has been delayed due to lightning in the area around the stadium. The match will not kick off any earlier than 8:30 pmET (7:30 local)#HOUvCDG #SCCL2019 — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) February 27, 2019

Some street flooding is possible in Houston from downtown to the west and south. More storms coming in from the west will add to the 1-2" of rain that has already fallen. Try not to drive through standing water if you can.https://t.co/J63npTEwBP pic.twitter.com/5GayJTfn5X — David Tillman (@TillmanWeather) February 27, 2019

6:50pm: Strong Thunderstorms continue across the southern half of the metro.



⚠️Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Brazoria, Fort Bend. Hail to quarters possible. @abc13houston

>https://t.co/fCAoKy7ah0. pic.twitter.com/iEO9hDaQGw — Collin Myers ABC13 (@collinabc13) February 27, 2019

A line of strong to severe storms will push through this evening. The most intense storms will affect Ft. Bend and Brazoria Counties thru 9pm. Large hail to the size of quarters and minor street flooding are possible.A Flood Advisory has been issued for central and southern areas of Houston until 8:15 p.m.A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for northern Galveston, northeastern Brazoria and southeastern Harris Counties until 7:30 p.m.Small rain chances will continue through much of the week along with milder temperatures. A weak cold front will sneak in late Thursday, but our next strong cold front is expected to move through sometime on Saturday. This one will likely send temperatures back into the 30s next week, but it's too soon to say whether or not we'll get a late season freeze.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.