Houston Weather: Heavy rain and hail possible this evening

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A line of strong to severe storms will push through this evening. The most intense storms will affect Ft. Bend and Brazoria Counties thru 9pm. Large hail to the size of quarters and minor street flooding are possible.
A Flood Advisory has been issued for central and southern areas of Houston until 8:15 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for northern Galveston, northeastern Brazoria and southeastern Harris Counties until 7:30 p.m.



Small rain chances will continue through much of the week along with milder temperatures. A weak cold front will sneak in late Thursday, but our next strong cold front is expected to move through sometime on Saturday. This one will likely send temperatures back into the 30s next week, but it's too soon to say whether or not we'll get a late season freeze.

