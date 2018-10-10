HURRICANE MICHAEL

Live Hurricane Michael coverage from ABC News

Hurricane Michael, which Florida's governor called the worst hurricane to hit the Florida panhandle in a century, is nearing landfall and bringing life-threatening conditions. Watch live coverage of Hurricane Michael and its impacts from ABC News.


PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael approaches the Florida panhandle
