A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Galveston and Chambers counties through 10:45 a.m. In addition, there's a Flash Flood Warning for Brazoria and Matagorda counties until 11 a.m.Heavy storms are expected to develop throughout the morning. Street flooding is certainly a possibility.The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7 p.m. for Chambers, Brazoria, Galveston, Harris, Matagorda, Fort Bend, Liberty, Polk and San Jacinto counties.One to three inches of rain will be common, but as many as 6 inches of rain is possible, especially over Galveston, Brazoria, Harris, Chambers, and Liberty counties.More downpours will occur Tuesday but there won't be as many problems. Another round of heavy rain is possible late in the week after the tropical system near the Bahamas moves towards Texas.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.