One Minute Weather: Flash Flood Watch through Labor Day

Here's a live look at rain with Mega Doppler radar

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Galveston, Brazoria and Chambers counties has been extended through 1:45 p.m. In addition, there's a Flash Flood Warning for Matagorda counties until 1:30 p.m.

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Harris County until 1:45 p.m.

Heavy storms are expected to develop throughout the morning. Street flooding is possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7 p.m. for Chambers, Brazoria, Galveston, Harris, Matagorda, Fort Bend, Liberty, Polk and San Jacinto counties.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for Labor Day



One to three inches of rain will be common, but as many as 6 inches of rain is possible, especially over Galveston, Brazoria, Harris, Chambers, and Liberty counties.

More downpours will occur Tuesday but there won't be as many problems. Another round of heavy rain is possible late in the week after the tropical system near the Bahamas moves towards Texas.

