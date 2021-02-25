winter storm

LIVE BLOG: 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg in Austin for ERCOT hearings

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- At House and Senate hearings today, lawmakers have already called last week's power outages "devastating," saying it was caused by "abominable action or inaction."

They are meeting with the goal of "Mak(ing) sure no one ever dies because our great state couldn't keep the power on."



9:55 A.M. - NRG CEO Mauricio Gutierrez says its generation fleet was impacted by weather-related frequency and fuel supply issues.

"We've had a winter readiness program even before 2011," he says. "Every year, there is a 'lessons-learned' meeting among our plant managers to just figure out what went wrong and fix it. We've now had 10 years of lessons learned."

Guitierrez says the winter event was unprecedented, and his plants will use this latest storm as its new benchmark when it comes to winterizing equipment.

"There are things we have never seen in our power plants" during this latest storm, he said.

9:20 A.M: In the hearing in the Texas House, Curt Morgan, the CEO of Vistra Energy, said there was not enough generation on the ground; his company spent $10 million to get ready and 'the lack or urgency wasn't there.' "The big story here is the failure of the gas system to perform."

