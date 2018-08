A North Carolina science teacher had a near miss with a bolt of lightning that sent him running for cover.Shawn Hicks said he stepped outside to film the storm, which prompted the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning, to show his seventh-grade students."Y'all got something bad coming!" he can be heard saying immediately before a crash of thunder and several lightning strikes. "Maybe I should go inside," he said aloud as the wind picked up.Two minutes later, the storm delivered another crash of thunder and a frighteningly close lightning strike."Never mind!" Hicks yelled as he immediately ran inside, visibly shaken but apparently uninjured.Elsewhere in the region, the storm toppled trees and took out power lines , leaving residents in the dark.