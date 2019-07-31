Weather

Lightning storm moving out of Houston and into Sugar Land

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another round of scattered storms Tuesday will offer up a drink to some thirsty Houston lawns. The coverage of rain should be greater than what occurred Monday as an upper air disturbance rolls in from the northeast.

Watch out for lightning and temporary episodes of street flooding. Most of the rain will fall between 4-9 p.m..

The good news is temperatures will stay far away from 100-degrees. On average Houston hits 100 by July 24th, but the hottest we've observed so far this summer is 97. Even though temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s, the heat index values will be above 100 degrees. Make sure you stay hydrated if you are planning on spending a lot of time outdoors.

Rain chances decrease as we head into the second half of the week.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherone minute weather
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man kills ex's parents before turning gun on himself: deputies
Deputy accused of killing wife during fight over sex
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
Amazon driver accused of stealing dog while on delivery
Church almost hidden by overgrown grass turns to Ted
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
'I wrote the damn bill': Bernie Sanders on health care proposal
Show More
Neighbors' frustrated as garbage pick-up comes to a halt
3-year-old and 8-year-old flown by Life Flight after I-10 crash
Homeowner shot through his front door by deputy: bodycam
Tighter regulations possible after support animal attack on flight
2 Walmart employees killed by co-worker, officials say
More TOP STORIES News