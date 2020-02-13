Weather

Light rain showers this evening, foggy late tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A weak weather disturbance will move through this evening and generate light rain showers. Most of the rain should be east of Houston by the time the rodeo is over.

You may need extra time for your Tuesday morning commute. Sea fog may become dense in spots, especially near the coast. This same pattern could repeat itself all the way through the end of the week.

It will definitely feel like Spring this week with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and low 80s. An afternoon shower or two is also going to be possible.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
More TOP STORIES News