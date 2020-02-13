Light rain showers are moving across Southeast Texas

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Happy Monday. Hopefully you were able to take advantage of the little bit of sunshine we had this weekend, because cloud cover has really started to build back in today. We are also expecting to see some scattered rain showers across the area this afternoon and evening so make sure you keep the umbrella handy.Tuesday will bring another chance for scattered showers, but we should see rain become much more isolated heading into Wednesday. We stay mostly dry Thursday and Friday.The other issue we are watching this week is the potential for fog development. We could see some patchy, dense fog move in overnight Monday into Tuesday... especially near the coast. This same pattern could repeat itself all the way through the end of the week.It will definitely feel like Spring this week with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and low 80s.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.