Less wind and warmer temps for Christmas Day

What is the weather forecast for Houston on Christmas Day?

How does the weekend look?

What comes next?

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clear skies and dry air have given us cool temps in the 30s for Santa's arrival.We'll see sunny skies all day, helping to gradually warm us to 60 degrees by the afternoon, perfect weather for getting outside and playing with any new toys.It starts chilly with temperatures in the 30s, but will end up being a nice day with sunny skies and a high temperature of around 60 degrees.Dry and mild, highs in the 60s for Saturday with high temperatures reaching the 70s Sunday. We'll see plenty of sunshine all weekend, enjoy!After a pleasant weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s, we'll see our next storm system move in mid-week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.