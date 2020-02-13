one minute weather

Less wind and warmer temps for Christmas Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clear skies and dry air have given us cool temps in the 30s for Santa's arrival.
We'll see sunny skies all day, helping to gradually warm us to 60 degrees by the afternoon, perfect weather for getting outside and playing with any new toys.

What is the weather forecast for Houston on Christmas Day?


It starts chilly with temperatures in the 30s, but will end up being a nice day with sunny skies and a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

How does the weekend look?


Dry and mild, highs in the 60s for Saturday with high temperatures reaching the 70s Sunday. We'll see plenty of sunshine all weekend, enjoy!

What comes next?



After a pleasant weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s, we'll see our next storm system move in mid-week.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Wild weather spotted in the Houston-area
ABC13 StormTracker live video with Chief Forecaster David Tillman
Houston breaks weather record after 'snow' is documented
Cool front brings cooler temperatures than yesterday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Record volume, COVID-19 contribute to Christmas mail delays
Bar attack suspect captured, charged with assault
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Man fatally shot near gas station in Spring
Person who worked sick likely behind 2 separate COVID-19 outbreaks
Some Lean Cuisine meals recalled after complaints of plastic contamination
Netflix isn't giving you free subscription due to COVID-19
Show More
Trump admin awarded wall contracts to build on land not owned
Fewer residents leaving senior living facilities this Christmas
Unemployed mom receives multiple job offers through ABC13's virtual job fair
Kentucky family loses 3 family members in 4 weeks to COVID-19
Deputies save 10-month-old from near drowning in Florida
More TOP STORIES News