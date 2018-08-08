ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: Less showers for Wednesday

Here's your one minute weather update.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston's typical summer weather will be in full force today: Hot and humid with a small chance for an afternoon downpour. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says while most areas will stay dry, the scattered showers that develop could produce brief heavy rain with frequent lightning.

The rain chance will climb Friday and Saturday as another summer front blows into our state and stalls out in north Texas. Travis says it now looks like there's a better chance you'll be able to pull off your outdoor plans this weekend as the majority of the rain stay to our north. There's still a chance for scattered downpours, especially Saturday, but Sunday and beyond now looks drier.

As the front lifts north on Sunday, the heat builds back in for the rest of the week.

