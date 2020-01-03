Weather

Less rain, more fog overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for another foggy commute Friday morning. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says as the rain chance dwindles down to 20% overnight, the threat of dense fog will go up, so pad in some extra time for your Friday morning drive just in case.



A front is expected to move through Southeast Texas after sunrise Friday morning. The drier air behind this front will bust up the fog and bring back the sunshine. A couple of showers are possible in the morning, then we'll see our sky clear during the afternoon. The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and mild temps.Chilly air returns early next work week with the arrival of another cold front on Tuesday.

