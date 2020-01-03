Less rain, more fog overnight

Once the rain moves out, the dense fog will settle back in. Pad in some extra time for that Friday morning drive. Sunshine returns by the afternoon! https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/Zb0nJ41qqB — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 3, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prepare for another foggy commute Friday morning. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says as the rain chance dwindles down to 20% overnight, the threat of dense fog will go up, so pad in some extra time for your Friday morning drive just in case.A front is expected to move through Southeast Texas after sunrise Friday morning. The drier air behind this front will bust up the fog and bring back the sunshine. A couple of showers are possible in the morning, then we'll see our sky clear during the afternoon. The weekend is looking beautiful with sunshine and mild temps.Chilly air returns early next work week with the arrival of another cold front on Tuesday.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.