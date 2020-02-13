Weather

Less rain, more fog on Wednesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Showers that popped up late today will fizzle before 9pm at most locations. Our attention then turns to fog. We expect to see more patchy, dense fog develop late tonight which would last through the Wednesday morning rush. If you encounter this fog on your morning drive, just take it a little slower on the roadway.

It will definitely feel like Spring this week with high temperatures climbing up into the upper 70s and low 80s. An afternoon shower or two is also going to be possible but most of us will stay dry in the second half of the week.

Chances for scattered rain return this weekend into next week.

