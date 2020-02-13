Less rain and mild temperatures Sunday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunday's cool temperatures will rise this afternoon as we return to the 70s.Rain chances will drop below 20%, but then get ready for a big warm up. Temperatures will soar back into the low 90s this week, challenging record highs Wednesday.After the warm up, another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible starting Thursday.