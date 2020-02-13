Less rain and mild temperatures Sunday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunday's cool temperatures will rise this afternoon as we return to the 70s.
Rain chances will drop below 20%, but then get ready for a big warm up. Temperatures will soar back into the low 90s this week, challenging record highs Wednesday.
After the warm up, another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible starting Thursday.
