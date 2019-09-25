Weather

Less humid Wednesday, rain returns to Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You might notice some slightly lower afternoon humidity the next few days, but no fall cold fronts are in sight. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says temps will start near 70 both Wednesday and Thursday mornings with a touch of light fog possible for the morning commute.

With less clouds, the added sunshine will allow temps to make it to the lower 90s.

Tropical moisture will return this weekend, bringing back the chance for scattered downpours. Travis says a quick inch of rain and minor street flooding will be possible in the heavier storms, but there's no need to cancel any outdoor plans at this time.

It should dry out again after the weekend, then as the first weekend of October approaches we'll be watching the Gulf load up with more tropical moisture as a fall cold front tries to push into Texas. Travis says this means we will have to wait until the first week of October at the earliest to get a significant cool down.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
