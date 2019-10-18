Learn about the 5 different layers of the atmosphere

Sound the bell! School is in session.
In this edition of the ABC13 Weather School, Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog explains the five different layers of the Earth's atmosphere and how it protects us from the intense amount of energy from the sun.
Watch the video above.
