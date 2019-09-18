League City and Friendswood residents cautiously optimistic during Imelda

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- In the Bay Area, everyone seems to be cautiously optimistic, and hope the rising water won't threaten them.Near Clear Creek, the water is up on the road. The good news is that the homes are lifted.Tropical depression Imelda's deluge of water left many creeks in southeast Texas swollen and creeping up toward their banks."It was pretty bad last night. We lost power for a while," said Rodney LeBlanc, a Friendswood resident.LeBlanc lives close to Clear Creek in Friendswood. He and his neighbors kept a close eye on the water, hoping the rain is over."You just keep an eye on the flood stage and the forecast. Make good decisions going forward," LeBlanc said.Down the road in League City, Craig Bristow has standing water in his front yard, and says he's confident they're in the clear."I was up most of the night coming down to see how far it was coming up. We don't have but an inch and half," Bristow said.RELATED: