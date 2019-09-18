Weather

League City and Friendswood residents cautiously optimistic during Imelda

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- In the Bay Area, everyone seems to be cautiously optimistic, and hope the rising water won't threaten them.

Near Clear Creek, the water is up on the road. The good news is that the homes are lifted.

Tropical depression Imelda's deluge of water left many creeks in southeast Texas swollen and creeping up toward their banks.

"It was pretty bad last night. We lost power for a while," said Rodney LeBlanc, a Friendswood resident.

LeBlanc lives close to Clear Creek in Friendswood. He and his neighbors kept a close eye on the water, hoping the rain is over.

"You just keep an eye on the flood stage and the forecast. Make good decisions going forward," LeBlanc said.

Down the road in League City, Craig Bristow has standing water in his front yard, and says he's confident they're in the clear.

"I was up most of the night coming down to see how far it was coming up. We don't have but an inch and half," Bristow said.

RELATED:
High water locations reported on Houston-area roads

High water from Imelda threatens buildings in Galveston's Strand district

Follow Steve Campion on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfriendswoodleague cityfloodgatefloodingweatherrain
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash flood risk increasing for Houston tonight
15-year-old Magnolia girl missing, phone abandoned near park
Do you know the little girl with the feeding tube?
High water threatens buildings in Galveston's Strand district
This Galveston boyfriend wins the hero of the day!
Surfside residents take advantage of high waves from Imelda
College football fan donates beer money to help sick children
Show More
Video shows how NOT to drive in high water
Florida hiring python hunters
High water locations on Houston-area roads
This Uber driver's truck was no match for high water near Hobby
International Space Station to fly over US this week
More TOP STORIES News