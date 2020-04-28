eye on the gulf

Latest "cone" brings hurricane in to SE Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression 14 formed Thursday morning over the west-central Caribbean Sea. It's one of two depressions we're tracking and is our primary focus at the moment as impacts to Texas could happen early next week.

As of the 10pm update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is now expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it approaches landfall. The forecast cone includes much of Texas and Louisiana, but the center of that forecast track would bring the storm directly in to SE Texas.



This tropical depression has become better organized with winds near 35 mph and it could become a tropical storm overnight. Impacts to Texas could occur as early as Monday and continue through at least Wednesday of next week.

Tropical Depression 13


Meanwhile, the long-term future of Tropical Depression 13 is highly unpredictable right now, and we have plenty of time to watch this one. If it were to ever impact Texas, it likely would not be until the end of next week.

Tropical Depression 13 is projected to become at least a category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches The Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands among other Caribbean islands.

We are entering peak hurricane season and all indications are that the already record-breaking season could get even busier over the coming weeks. Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season lasts through the end of November.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!

Here are some resources that may help you and your family get ready for this hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Look for the friendly cardboard cutout of ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog near the store entrance.


SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to build a pet hurricane preparedness kit
Hurricane Season: Before, During and After
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherabc13 hurricane guidetropical weathereye on the gulfhurricane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
The tropics are quiet for now
Red Cross needs 700 volunteers for hurricane strike team
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Mattress Mack helps launch Imelda Assistance Fund
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Biden officially accepts Democratic presidential nomination
Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Santo, Texas
Army asks for help finding missing Fort Hood Soldier
New video shows Waller Co. constable held at gunpoint
Arrest made in attack of transgender women caught on video
Family kicked off JetBlue flight over 2-year-old's mask refusal
Where to get COVID-19 financial relief in Texas
Show More
What to know about free COVID-19 testing sites in Houston
James Baker and wife Susan recovering from COVID-19
2 Texas A&M sororities quarantined due to COVID-19
Preparing for hurricane season during COVID-19
If teachers get exposed to virus, they could stay in classroom
More TOP STORIES News