No significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf, Caribbean, or Atlantic the next couple of days, but Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there are signs the Atlantic will spring to life starting next week. A tropical wave that just emerged from Africa needs to be monitored for development as it crosses the Atlantic next week.Meanwhile, Hawaiians are hunkering down as Lane lashes the islands with torrential flooding rains. The strongest winds will stay offshore, but the outer rain bands will produce Harvey-like rain totals in some areas. Travis says Lane could dump up to 40 inches of rain on the windward side of some of the islands, leading to flash-flooding and landslides. Most in Houston picked up 30-35" of rain during Harvey. The mountainous terrain of the Hawaiian islands amplifies the flooding threat because the water quickly rushes into valleys on its journey into the Pacific.Travis also says that while the Atlantic is quiet for now, several tropical waves are expected to emerge out of Africa in the weeks ahead, this time without all the dust. Now that water temperatures in the eastern Atlantic have also warmed up, these waves bear watching for development over the deep tropics.So far this season five named storms have formed in the Atlantic. The next name on the list is Florence.Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.Please follow the weather on our ABC13 News App and ABC13.com for more updates.