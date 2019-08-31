Blue water returns to Galveston Island just in time for Labor Day weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3822648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some beaches have crystal clear water while others are murky and gray. While you might think pollution turns clear water murky, there's usually a different explanation.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crystal blue water is back in Galveston just in time for Labor Day weekend!The Galveston Island Facebook page posted a video Friday of the beautiful water.This past April, beach-goers were treated to the serene scene.Before that, thousands of people flocked to Galveston beaches around Memorial Day last year and in the first week of June as crystal clear water shimmered off Galveston's coastline.Outside of these rare times, Galveston typically has muddy water crashing the beach.