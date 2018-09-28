Kirk is running into a wall of wind shear, and it appears the storm is falling apart. The National Hurricane Center officially calls for Kirk to dissipate over the Caribbean Sea this weekend.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says once Kirk gets torn apart, the remnants will move toward Central America and likely never threaten the Gulf of Mexico.The weather pattern for the first half of October will be conducive for low pressure development in the southwestern Gulf, so that's something we'll watch closely over the next couple of weeks.Hurricane season ends November 30, but Travis says Texas's hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the fall fronts push any tropical systems away from the western Gulf.