Kingwood pizza shop offers free food to flood victims and first responders

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- While residents in Kingwood prepare for another line of strong storms Thursday evening, a local pizza shop is offering free food."You have people coming down, giving people food and drinks," Kingwood resident Kurt Basler said. "The lady down the block just came down and gave us some cake. She didn't feel like she could help much, but she could bring cake. For all the challenges the world has, sometimes a community in chaos is a good thing."Wholesome Pies is offering free food to flood victims and first responders. The pizza restaurant is located at 250 Assay St."It's very scary. We want to reach out to those people because we know how difficult it can be," manager Adam Faulkner said.